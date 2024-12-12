Gukesh D crowned World Chess Champion, now eyeing global brands

Gukesh Dommaraju's victory in the World Chess Championship has been hailed as a landmark moment, with experts predicting it will significantly reshape the global chess sponsorship landscape. At just 18 years old, Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion, following in the footsteps of India’s first champion, Vishwanathan Anand. His achievement is expected to attract attention from a range of sectors, from IT companies to fintech brands, as they recognize the opportunity to align with the global star.

Currently, Gukesh D endorses RBL bank as their brand ambassador. Brand experts believe that Gukesh’s triumph could elevate the sponsorship value of chess, a sport traditionally seen as cerebral and niche. Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Rediffusion, pointed out that while chess has not always had mass appeal, Gukesh’s youthful energy and immense potential offer a vast runway for endorsement opportunities across various industries.

Goyal called victory of Gukesh D a big moment for India and Chess as a sport and said, “Gukesh is very young and has a vast runway of opportunity ahead of him. However, the problem with chess is that it is seen to be too cerebral and is not massy. But today there are enough IT companies, edtech apps, coaching classes, banks, fintech brands that may want Gukesh on board.”

Goyal said, “With an achievement like this Gukesh could even be endorsing global brands - but he needs seasoned handlers who look at him as an opportunity that will be cashed over 25 years, not 2 or 5 years.”

Magnus Carlsen, former World Chess Champion endorses Mastercard, Puma, Anichess, Chess.com among couple of betting companies. While Chess.com, the internet chess server recently roped in Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand as their brand ambassador. He earlier endorsed brands such as Horlicks, AMD and Parle Milk Shakti, Air India, Samsung, Amul, Vodafone, Crocin, among others.

The Warangal-based young GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi signed a five-year $1.5 million sponsorship deal – perhaps the biggest in Indian chess- last year with the Singapore-based Quantbox Research.

According to experts, in addition to Gukesh's personal achievement, the victory is expected to benefit the entire chess ecosystem in the country, from tournament organizers. Corporations such as, Tata Steel, TCS, Tech Mahindra and JSW are expected to increase their investments in the sport to support chess’s growth in India.

Gukesh’s sponsor, WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), expressed pride in his victory, emphasizing their role in nurturing young Indian talent. Co-founder Sandeep Singhal praised Gukesh’s “unbelievable” triumph and reiterated WACA’s commitment to building more chess role models in India.

Sandeep Singhal, the co-founder and managing partner at WestBridge Capital said, “Unbelievable victory for Gukesh, we thought the game will be a draw but it turned out to be a victory for India. WACA’s role to nurture Indian talent will continue and more role models will be built throughout the journey of chess in the country. Have been receiving congratulatory messages since the win and it’s a great victory for the Indian chess.”

Gukesh is sponsored for the next five years by WestBridge, which is over and beyond WACA.

Another expert on brand sponsorship said, “Not only Gukesh will benefit from this victory but the entire chess ecosystem- from tournament organizers to chess influencers/streamers will reap the benefits of this moment. The corporate brands such as Tech Mahindra, JSW and others will increase their purse size to support chess in the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Gukesh on his victory and wrote on X, “Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours.

President of India Droupadi Murmu wrote on X to wish the new world champion, “Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future.”

Gukesh D, became the youngest-ever world chess champion by defeating the reigning title holder Ding Liren from China in Game 14 of the World Chess Championship in Singapore. He became the 18th world champion at the age of 18.