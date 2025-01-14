Hina Nagarajan: All you need to know about Diageo India leader steering global growth with vision and purpose

In an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Hina Nagarajan has consistently demonstrated her capabilities as a transformational leader.

Her journey with Diageo began in August 2018 as Managing Director for Africa Emerging Markets (AEM).

Responsible for P&L delivery, investments, category and whitespace entry strategies, and compliance across Ghana, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Indian Ocean, Angola, and other WACA countries, she spearheaded the transformation of AEM into a growth powerhouse, more than doubling operating margins and driving a significant step change in supply chain performance.

This success paved way for Nagarajan to become Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India in July 2021. Under her leadership, Diageo India benefited from her global perspective, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to compliance.

Her advocacy for inclusion and diversity has also been integral to her leadership ethos, championing meaningful initiatives within Diageo to foster a culture of equity and belonging.

Prior to Diageo, Nagarajan honed her expertise in other major FMCG organizations. At Reckitt, she rose to become Senior Vice President and Regional Director for North Asia, steering the business across China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. During this tenure, she led the region to become a top contributor to Reckitt's global growth and one of the fastest-growing businesses among the top 50 consumer companies in China.

She held board positions for Reckitt's holding companies in China and Hong Kong and led a joint venture with a local partner in China. Before that, she held key roles at Mary Kay India and Nestlé India.

A Delhi University graduate with an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Nagarajan's track record includes building high-growth businesses in India, China, Southeast Asia, and Africa, particularly in food & beverage, health & hygiene, beauty, nutrition, and home décor segments.

Her accolades—ranging from the EMpower Top 100 Ethnic Minority Role Model Lists to the WeQual I&D Award—underscore her longstanding commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.

Now, after four years at Diageo India, Nagarajan is set to transition to Diageo's Global Executive Committee, where her proven leadership and dedication to emerging markets will continue to shape Diageo's global strategies.

