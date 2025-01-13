Hina Nagarajan to get global role at Diageo

Hina Nagarajan, current Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India, will transition into another position on Diageo’s Global Executive Committee after four years at Diageo India. Praveen Someshwar will join the company on 1 March 2025 as CEO-Designate. Storyboard18 was the first to report the management change at the alcobev major.

In accordance with the applicable law and upon receipt of the necessary approvals, Someshwar will take over from Hina Nagarajan as Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India and join the Diageo Executive Committee, effective 1 April 2025.

Nagarajan said, “It has been a true privilege to lead Diageo India during a period of strong strategic progress and sustained, profitable double-digit growth for the business, with our market capitalisation growing to more than INR 1 trillion (~US$ 12.5 Bn). I wish all my Diageo India colleagues ongoing success and look forward to supporting them as they continue their work in building this fantastic business under Praveen’s leadership.”

Diageo Chief Executive Debra Crew said, “Under Hina’s leadership, Diageo India has combined strong top-line growth and margin expansion with impactful strategic initiatives, reshaping and premiumising our portfolio and positioning Diageo India as an innovative leader in the AlcoBev industry. As she moves on to a new role within Diageo, she leaves a significant track record of success and a highly engaged, talented and diverse team.

Mahendra Kumar Sharma, Chairman of the USL board, said, “On behalf of the USL Board, we wish to extend our sincere thanks to Hina for her strong stewardship of the business and her partnership with the Board. Together with the team in India, she has led a bold ambition for growth that has driven market share gains across multiple categories, and she leaves the business with a clear strategy and growth momentum.