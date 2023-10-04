Honasa Consumer hires Nishchay Bahl as SVP - offline business

Honasa Consumer has appointed Nishchay Bahl as senior vice president – offline business. In his new capacity, Bahl will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and build a comprehensive offline network strategy for the brands, namely, Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Bblunt. He will be based out of the Gurgaon office.

Bahl comes with over 15 years of leadership experience managing cross functional teams in various [P&L roles in the FMCG domain across channels (GT, MT, e-commerce) with functional expertise in sales, key account management, digital marketing, customer and shopper marketing and brand management across some of the leading CPG companies in India like Britannia and Reckitt. In his last role, Bahl was the chief business officer (0ffline) for Good Glam Group.

Commenting on the development, Varun Alagh, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer, said, “Honasa Consumer has emerged as the fastest growing BPC with an omnichannel approach. Nishchay is joining us at a very exciting time. As we gear up to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence, Nishchay, with his experience across established FMCG brands will be instrumental in realizing our vision to make Honasa brands accessible to consumers where they want to buy us. We welcome him to the team and are confident that under his leadership, the offline business will reach even greater heights and achieve bigger milestones.”