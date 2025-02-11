ICC’s search for a CEO: Here’s what the global cricket body is looking for

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is actively seeking a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the global governing body of cricket. As per the company's notification, the leadership role will be responsible for driving the strategic vision, operational excellence and continued growth of cricket worldwide.

The ideal candidate will oversee all aspects of the organization, ensuring alignment with the ICC's core goals and values while fostering strong relationships with various stakeholders. The CEO will champion innovation, uphold the highest standards of governance, and deliver initiatives that elevate cricket’s global profile. The position offers an exciting opportunity to shape the future of international cricket, creating impactful experiences for players, officials, partners, and fans alike.

Prior to this announcement, Geoff Allardice had stepped down as ICC Chief Executive on Jan 30, 2025. Allardice joined the ICC in 2012 as ICC General Manager of Cricket, joining from Cricket Australia where he held the role of Cricket Operations Manager. He was appointed as the ICC's CEO in November 2021, having previously served as the acting CEO for eight months.

Read More: Geoff Allardice to step down as ICC CEO

In December 2024, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), assumed the role of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who enjoys substantial support from key cricketing boards, including those of England and Australia, will replace the current chairman, Greg Barclay, whose tenure concludes in November.

As per ICC, key responsibilities include crafting and implementing long-term strategic initiatives, managing complex global operations, and balancing governance with commercial growth. The CEO will also be responsible for negotiating sponsorships, broadcasting rights, and other revenue-generating activities to support the continued development of the sport.

To qualify for this role, candidates must have:

- A minimum of 10+ years in senior leadership positions, such as CEO, COO, or Director, with a proven track record of managing large-scale organizations, ideally with an annual turnover of $250 million or more. - Demonstrable success in managing complex organizations, preferably in sports or related sectors. - A strong understanding of cricket’s global ecosystem, including governance, competitions, and development pathways. - A history of strategic planning and stakeholder management, with the ability to lead change effectively in dynamic and high-pressure environments. - Experience working with sports federations, associations, or governing bodies is highly desirable. - A visionary and strategic mindset, with a passion for cricket and a commitment to ethical governance.