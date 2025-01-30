            

Geoff Allardice to step down as ICC CEO

Geoff Allardice joined the ICC in 2012 as ICC General Manager of Cricket, joining from Cricket Australia where he held the role of Cricket operations manager.

Geoff Allardice was appointed as the ICC's CEO in November 2021, having previously served as the acting CEO for eight months. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Geoff Allardice has decided to step down as ICC Chief Executive.

Allardice joined the ICC in 2012 as ICC General Manager of Cricket, joining from Cricket Australia where he held the role of Cricket Operations Manager. He was appointed as the ICC's CEO in November 2021, having previously served as the acting CEO for eight months.

ICC Chair Jay Shah said, “On behalf of the ICC Board, I want to sincerely thank Geoff for his leadership and commitment during his tenure as Chief Executive. His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally. We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the very best in his future endeavors.”

Allardice said, “It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council and I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members.

“I’d like to thank the ICC Chair, the board of directors and entire cricket community for their support and collaboration over the past 13 years. I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges. I am confident that cricket has exciting times ahead, and I wish the ICC and the global cricket community every success in the future."

The ICC Board will initiate the next steps to identify a replacement.


