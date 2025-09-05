Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez announces major management overhaul

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez unveiled a significant shake-up of the consumer goods giant, pledging to replace around 50 of the company’s top 200 managers. The move is part of a broader effort to eliminate what he described as “pockets of mediocrity” within the organization.
Fernandez, who assumed the CEO role in February 2025, stated that Unilever had become an inconsistent performer over the past decade. He cited the USD 143 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz in 2017 as a key distraction, arguing that it diverted focus from volume growth and negatively impacted the company’s strategic direction.
As part of the transformation plan, Fernandez is also overseeing the spin-off of Unilever’s ice cream business—which includes popular brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s—into a separately listed company in Amsterdam by late 2025. The division is valued at £15 billion. Fernandez emphasized the need for Unilever to refocus on higher-growth areas, particularly beauty and personal care.
Before becoming CEO, Fernandez served as Unilever’s Chief Financial Officer from January 2024. He previously led the company’s Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group and, from January 2025, also took on additional responsibility for Supply Chain and Procurement, Digital & Technology, and Business Services.
An economist by training, Fernandez graduated from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina. He joined Unilever in 1988 and has since led operations in the Philippines, Brazil, and across Latin America. Born and raised in Argentina, he is married with two daughters and will be based in London.
“Being appointed as CEO of Unilever is an honour,” Fernandez said. “Our focus will be on building a future-fit portfolio with an attractive growth footprint and delivering unmatched functional and perceivable superiority across our top 30 power brands. I have full confidence in our team's ability to propel Unilever to a global industry-leading position and create substantial value for our shareholders.”
