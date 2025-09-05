Apple may be in talks with Google for ‘AI deal’ to power next-generation Siri

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple is reportedly in advanced discussions with Google to integrate its Gemini artificial intelligence models into a major upgrade of Siri, in what could become one of the most high-profile collaborations in the tech sector.
The Cupertino-based company, which will unveil its iPhone 17 line-up on 9 September, is said to be exploring the use of Gemini’s large language model (LLM) to significantly enhance Siri’s conversational abilities and general knowledge, according to Bloomberg.
Under the proposed arrangement, Siri would adopt a hybrid model: Apple’s in-house systems would continue to process on-device and privacy-sensitive queries, while Gemini would be deployed for more complex or web-informed requests.
While Apple has been building its own AI models, it has also held talks with external players to accelerate its development. The company previously explored potential partnerships with Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT as alternatives to strengthen Siri’s performance.
A rare collaboration between rivals
If confirmed, a deal between Apple and Google would represent a rare collaboration between two long-time rivals. It would also underscore Apple’s readiness to look beyond its own ecosystem to close the gap with AI competitors such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Amazon’s Alexa, which have made rapid advances in natural language processing.
What it could mean for users
For Apple users, the upgrade could translate into substantial improvements in Siri’s functionality, including:
More conversational, context-aware responses
The ability to handle follow-up questions more naturally
Richer, real-time information pulled from the web
Enhanced multilingual and translation capabilities
Reports suggest Apple is already testing the upgrade internally, with a public release likely to coincide with a future iOS update, potentially in 2026.