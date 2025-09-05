Modak mania hits India as Swiggy reports over 2 lakh order; Maharashtra leads the way

ADVERTISEMENT
Ganesh Utsav is celebrated with full fervor across the country with the favorite festive delicacy 'modak'. Swiggy reported that during Ganesh Utsav, between August 26 and September 3, customers across India ordered 2,28,102 modaks on the platform.
The appetite for modaks remained strong throughout the festive week. Orders on Swiggy platform tripled in just a day, increasing from 29,674 orders on August 26 to peaking at 1,02,045 orders on Ganesh Chaturthi, August 27. The platform witnessed over 35% increase in orders compared to last year’s Ganesh Chaturthi.
Maharashtra tops the Modak Charts
Maharashtra led the Ganesh Utsav celebrations, with Mumbai accounting for 69,240 modak orders and Pune for 30,433. They were followed by Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati in Maharashtra.
With the festive cheer spreading across the country, while Mumbai and Pune topped the charts through the Ganesh Utsav week nationally, Bengaluru took the third place, followed by Delhi and Kolkata. Emerging cities joined in the festivities as well, with Nashik, Vadodara, Surat, Dehradun and Patna being the top 5.
From classic Ukadiche Modaks in Maharashtra to Kesar and Mawa favorites across India, Swiggy’s data reflects how tradition and convenience played a central role in Ganesh Utsav 2025.
Nationally, Mawa Modak with 8,742 orders emerged as the top choice followed by Kesar Modak , Coconut Modak, Ukadiche Modak and Kaju Modak.
In Maharashtra, tradition ruled as Ukadiche Modak led with 4,460 orders, followed by Mawa and Malai. Smaller pack sizes were popular too, with 2 pcs Mawa Modak pack recording 2,983 orders.
