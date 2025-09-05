WPP appoints Laurent Ezekiel as Ogilvy CEO, succeeding Devika Bulchandani

WPP today announces a series of strategic global leadership appointments.

Laurent Ezekiel has been appointed as the new CEO of Ogilvy Group and executive sponsor for WPP Open X. He will oversee the creative network’s global business, spanning integrated marketing capabilities that include advertising, public relations, social and influence, customer engagement, consulting and health. The Ogilvy Group includes award-winning creative boutiques such as DAVID, INGO, NCA, Thjnk and Village Marketing, along with Grey which joined the Ogilvy network in May 2025 as part of a strategic realignment.

Ezekiel most recently served as CEO of WPP Open X for The Coca-Cola Company after securing the industry’s largest-ever global marketing agency partnership in 2021. WPP Open X was specifically designed to support The Coca-Cola Company’s marketing transformation, covering more than 200 brands in 195 countries and to be a catalyst for marketing innovation and excellence.

Under Ezekiel’s strategic direction, WPP Open X developed and scaled innovative solutions such as Studio X and harnessed the collective creative power of the company’s agencies to propel Coca-Cola to become Brand of the Year at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, highlighted the company in its statement.

As chief operating officer, Devika Bulchandani, in her new role will be responsible for commercialising services and solutions across WPP in a seamless, frictionless way to drive intelligent growth for WPP’s clients worldwide. She will work closely alongside WPP agencies, leveraging their capabilities and geographical reach, overseeing the company’s Country Managers, global WPP growth teams and Global Client Leaders.

Additionally, Floriane Tripolino has been named CEO of WPP Open X, WPP’s bespoke agency team dedicated to The Coca-Cola Company.

In her new role as CEO of WPP Open X, Tripolino will build upon the vision and model established in 2021. This appointment follows The Coca-Cola Company's renewal of its global marketing partnership with WPP Open X in May 2025.

Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP, said, “These appointments underscore WPP’s commitment to delivering unparalleled value and innovation. Devika’s deep obsession with helping our clients grow and win, will help us accelerate our growth across the entire WPP landscape. Laurent's close, successful partnership with The Coca Cola Company and creation of WPP Open X gives him valuable insight and experience to help navigate the needs of our largest clients, many of which are housed in Ogilvy. These leaders embody the strategic vision and creative excellence that define WPP. Their collective expertise will play a crucial part in helping me drive WPP to our next phase of growth and ensuring our clients continue to win in a rapidly evolving market.”

Bulchandani noted, “I have been the luckiest person in the world, to have the best job in the world as Ogilvy’s CEO – and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together as a team. Having partnered closely with Laurent, I've seen firsthand his unparalleled ability to drive growth and champion creative excellence. I can’t think of a better leader to partner with Liz Taylor, our Chief Creative Officer, and our leadership team to guide Ogilvy to even greater heights. As we all begin this next chapter at WPP, I'm energised by the immense potential ahead. I truly believe that when we seamlessly bring together WPP’s world-class capabilities, we become an invincible force – one that unlocks unparalleled value for our clients. I look forward to collaborating with Cindy and leaders across WPP to amplify that impact and drive even greater success for our partners."

Ezekiel added, “It is an immense honour to lead the Ogilvy Group, an iconic network I deeply admire – one that was founded by a true pioneer in David Ogilvy, and that Devika has steered to unprecedented success with an exceptional leadership team that is leading the industry forward. I am eager to build on this incredible legacy – championing modern marketing and innovation to ensure Ogilvy continues to be the most creative and effective communications partner for brands worldwide. The future of Ogilvy is bright, and I’m thrilled to be a part of writing the next chapter of marketing history with our teams and clients.”

Tripolino said, "Stepping into the role as CEO of WPP Open X is an energising opportunity. The Coca-Cola Company is the house of multiple iconic brands and a cornerstone partner for WPP. I'm deeply honoured to join this talented team, ready to build on our strong foundation. I’m excited to work with Laurent in this next phase of our marketing transformation, ensuring our partnership continues to lead the industry and deliver truly impactful, future-forward work.”