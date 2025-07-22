FreeAgent and EaseMyTrip join forces to boost global mobility for sporting talent

ADVERTISEMENT
FreeAgent, a platform involved in athlete networking and cricket career opportunities, announced a strategic partnership with EaseMyTrip, a travel and mobility solutions provider.
Through this partnership, FreeAgent users will gain access to EaseMyTrip’s robust travel infrastructure, including specialized flight bookings, visa support, and end-to-end mobility solutions.
Together, the companies aim to make global cricket opportunities more accessible, efficient, and hassle-free, stated the company in its statement.
“EaseMyTrip has always led the way in offering comprehensive travel solutions, and this collaboration with FreeAgent enables us to bring our expertise to the sports industry. Our infrastructure is designed to quickly and accurately support complicated travel needs, from booking flights to helping with visas and facilitating smooth international mobility. We’re not just making travel easier by partnering with FreeAgent; we’re also enabling the global movement of cricket talent. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of modern-day sports mobility,” said Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman, EaseMyTrip.
“At FreeAgent, our mission has always been to empower athletes and sporting ecosystems globally. This strategic tie-up with EaseMyTrip helps us extend that mission far beyond the pitch. By streamlining travel and visa processes with the support of dedicated visa specialists, we’re enabling players, coaches, and teams to move seamlessly across borders. This collaboration goes beyond logistics; it’s about unlocking global opportunities, breaking down barriers, and accelerating a new era of accessibility, mobility, and growth in cricket,” said Munish Rao, co-founder and chief business officer - global, FreeAgent.