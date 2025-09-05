WPP names Devika Bulchandani as Chief Operating Officer

WPP, the world’s largest advertising holding company, announced a series of leadership changes on Thursday aimed at sharpening its global structure and strengthening ties with some of its biggest clients.

Devika Bulchandani, currently global chief executive of Ogilvy, will take on the newly created role of chief operating officer at WPP. Laurent Ezekiel, who has been running WPP Open X for The Coca-Cola Company, will succeed her as global CEO of Ogilvy Group. Floriane Tripolino, who previously led the Nestlé account, will become chief executive of WPP Open X, the bespoke agency team serving Coca-Cola.

As chief operating officer, Bulchandani will be charged with integrating services across the holding company’s sprawling network, overseeing its country managers, global growth teams and client leaders. WPP said her remit would focus on delivering “seamless, frictionless” solutions for multinational clients.

Bulchandani has led Ogilvy since 2021, modernizing its offerings and diversifying its client roster. Under her watch, Ogilvy became the first network to be ranked both the most creative and the most effective globally for three consecutive years in WARC’s Creative 100 and Effective 100 rankings.

“It is the best job in the world as Ogilvy’s CEO – and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together as a team,” Bulchandani said. “As we all begin this next chapter at WPP, I'm energised by the immense potential ahead.”

Ezekiel, who previously helped secure the industry’s largest-ever global agency partnership with Coca-Cola, will now oversee Ogilvy’s international business. That portfolio spans advertising, public relations, customer engagement and health, as well as creative shops including DAVID, INGO, Thjnk and Village Marketing. Grey, which was folded into Ogilvy earlier this year as part of a network realignment, is also under his remit.

“It is an immense honour to lead the Ogilvy Group, an iconic network I deeply admire,” Ezekiel said. “The future of Ogilvy is bright, and I’m thrilled to be a part of writing the next chapter of marketing history with our teams and clients.”

At WPP Open X, Tripolino will continue building on a model designed in 2021 to consolidate the company’s creative, media and data capabilities for Coca-Cola across 195 countries and more than 200 brands. During her tenure overseeing Nestlé, she deepened WPP’s relationship with the food and beverage giant, expanding its media business and introducing new data-driven strategies.

“Stepping into the role as CEO of WPP Open X is an energising opportunity,” Tripolino said. “I’m excited to work with Laurent in this next phase of our marketing transformation, ensuring our partnership continues to lead the industry.”