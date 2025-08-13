Jensen Huang's children Madison and Spencer skipped the fast track - and started at Nvidia as interns

ADVERTISEMENT
While many children of tech moguls are handed corner offices, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's daughter, Madison Huang, and son, Spencer Huang, took a markedly different route - starting at the very bottom as interns.
Both siblings began their careers at Nvidia in divisions their father believes will drive the company's future growth. According to LinkedIn, Madison Huang joined the tech giant in 2020, while Spencer followed in 2022.
Madison, now a senior director in Nvidia's simulation software division, began as a marketing intern. She later became product marketing manager in the Omniverse division, which develops digital twin technology for virtual factory design.
Her younger brother, Spencer, works as a robotics product line manager, focusing on AI models and simulation software for robots. He started as a product manager in the Isaac Sim Cloud team, providing cloud-based simulation services and infrastructure.
Their compensation reflects their seniority: Outlook reports Madison earned about $1.1 million in FY25, including salary, bonuses, and benefits, while Spencer earned around $530,000 in the same period.
Interestingly, neither sibling came from a tech background.
Madison trained as a chef at the French culinary school Le Cordon Bleu, majoring in confectionery and wine, and worked in kitchens in New York and San Francisco.
Spencer co-founded a "Cocktail Lab" in Taipei, crafting and selling original cocktail recipes, and studied Chinese at the National Taiwan University.
In 2019, the pair attended a short AI course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and later pursued MBAs—Madison at London Business School and Spencer at New York University—before entering the tech world.
It remains unclear whether they hold any direct stake in Nvidia.