Alcohol to stay outside GST ambit: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ruled out bringing liquor and petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying they will continue to remain under the purview of states.
“I don’t see it happening in the immediate future,” Sitharaman told Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview.
While the recent GST revamp simplified the tax structure by scrapping the 12% and 28% slabs and retaining only two rates--5% and 18%--the GST Council decided to keep luxury and “sin goods” such as pan masala, tobacco, aerated drinks, high-end cars, yachts, and private aircraft under the 40% tax slab. Alcohol, however, was left untouched.
Successive governments at the Centre and states have agreed to keep alcohol under state control, as excise duty on liquor forms a significant source of revenue for states. Any move to subsume alcohol under GST would deprive them of this income.
Sitharaman also noted that there is currently no dedicated mechanism to check “anti-profiteering” practices by businesses under the revamped tax system.
Earlier, Sitharaman said that next-generation GST reforms will “absolutely” set India on a path towards an open and transparent economy, while further reducing compliance burdens and creating fresh opportunities for small businesses.