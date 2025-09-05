Varun Beverages eyes boost from GST cuts in Water and Juice segments

ADVERTISEMENT
Varun Beverages, PepsiCo’s bottling partner in India, expects a boost in demand for its water and juice segments following recent GST rate reductions, Chairman Ravi Kant Jaipuria told CNBC TV-18. The company plans to pass the tax benefits directly to consumers and expand capacity to meet rising demand.
Jaipuria explained that the GST cuts cover around 30% of Varun’s volumes, with rates on water dropping from 18% to 5% and juice from 12% to 5%. While carbonated soft drinks remain unaffected at 40%, the overall reduction is expected to stimulate consumption and benefit the wider beverage industry.
Demand is anticipated to pick up by the end of the current quarter, following a slowdown in previous quarters due to heavy rainfall. Despite weather-related challenges, the company reported flattish volumes, which it considers a strong outcome for the sector.
In parallel, Varun Beverages is actively expanding its retail footprint, adding 8–10% more outlets annually, roughly four to five lakh new points of sale, capitalizing on India’s low per-capita beverage consumption.
Margins remain stable at 20–25%, aided by new large-scale plants, and the company is optimistic about sustaining profitability while leveraging GST-driven demand growth.