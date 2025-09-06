When brands bow to Bappa: Ganesha ads that touch the heart

By Saara Dudeja

Every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, brands in India come forward with ads that go beyond just promotion. These stories capture the essence of the festival devotion, family bonds and the simple joys of welcoming Ganpati home. From children saving pennies to create their own idol, to families rethinking traditions and sharing responsibilities, these ads remind us that Ganesh Utsav is not only about rituals but also about values. They highlight unity, diversity, and love in everyday life. What makes them special is how they connect with audiences on an emotional level, making us reflect on our own relationships and celebrations. Here are some memorable Ganesh Chaturthi ads that beautifully blend tradition with heartfelt storytelling.

Red Label

A famous Ganesha ad by Red Label begins with a man preparing to bring Ganeshji home for the first time. Unsure which idol to choose he walks into a small workshop. An elderly man gently guides him explaining which Ganesha would be most suitable. The man feels comforted until he sees the elder take out a Muslim cap. Startled he steps back. Just then a young boy serving tea offers him a cup. The old man smiles saying These same hands that rise in namaz also help people welcome Ganesha. A story of faith unity and true diversity.

Berger Paints India

In this disarmingly pure ad by Berger Paints India, a young boy searches every corner of his small home for money. He wants to welcome Ganeshji like everyone around him but finds only a few pennies. Excited yet worried he runs to a shop filled with colourful Ganesha idols and asks if he can buy one with his coins. The shopkeeper refuses and turns him away. Heartbroken but determined the boy finds some paints and lovingly creates Ganesha himself. Soon children and neighbours gather chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya and together they celebrate with joy and colours.

AU Small Finance Bank

In this Ganesha ad by AU Small Finance Bank, a small family prepares their home for Ganpati. The younger son returns and the elder brother playfully tells their mother her dear son has come so let us eat. The family gathers at the table where the women serve food with care while the men sit. The younger boy pauses and notices the effort of his mother. He gently seats her down and serves her food himself. Startled the father watches and later repeats the same gesture. Roles are reversed and together the family welcomes Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Birla Opus Paints