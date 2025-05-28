Indian Army reveals designers behind powerful ‘Operation Sindoor’ logo

The Indian Army has revealed the designers behind the striking ‘Operation Sindoor’ logo — a symbol that quickly became the face of India’s military response to terror following the tragic Pahalgam attack.

The design was created by Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh, both serving officers in the Army. Their creation pays tribute to the widows of soldiers killed in the attack and has since taken on deep emotional meaning across the country.

The logo shows a bowl of vermillion (sindoor) — traditionally worn by married Hindu women — and uses this as a central element. The bowl forms the first ‘O’ in the word 'Sindoor', while the second ‘O’ is outlined with a smear of red powder, symbolising both grief and remembrance.

The logo was unveiled shortly after India’s May 7 strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to the Indian Army’s special edition of Baatcheet magazine, the logo was designed in-house by the Social Media Section of the Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communication. A photo of the two officers with the now-iconic design was also published.

The magazine also looks back at the horrific events of 22 April 2025, when five terrorists killed 26 civilians in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam — an attack that led to the launch of Operation Sindoor.

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that the name Operation Sindoor was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.