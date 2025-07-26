IndiGo reports higher ad, fuel costs in FY25; CEO Pieter Elbers targets 40% global share by FY30

IndiGo airline Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers has expressed confidence that airline's current strategies will help transform it into a global aviation giant by 2030. Elbers said that the low-cost carrier's investments in "people, planes, experience, and infrastructure" will translate into strong growth.

In the last fiscal year, IndiGo joined the ranks of the world's top 20 airlines by becoming a $10 billion revenue company.

However, the airline reported an 11.1% decline in its annual profit from the previous fiscal year. According to IndiGo's latest annual report, profit dropped to Rs 7,258 crore in FY25 from Rs 8,172 crore in FY24.

The airlines' consolidated spendings on sales, promotion, and advertisement rose from Rs 129 crore in FY24 to Rs 142 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, aircraft fuel expenses surged to Rs 26,197 crore in FY25 from Rs 23, 904 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased from Rs 68,904 crore in FY24 to Rs 80,802 crore in FY25.

Elbers said more than 118 million customer flew with IndiGo in fiscal year 2025--an 11% year-on-year increase.

The annual report highlighted that the airline's international footprint expanded to 40 destinations as of March 31, 2025, up from 33 a year ealier. Additionally, it connects to 50 destinations through its 10 codeshare partners.

"We will continue to add more destinations internationally, especially with XLRs coming in along with our newly leased wide-body aircraft for long-haul operations. From 28% current international capacity share, we are aiming for 40% by FY 2030," Elbers stated.

Notably, IndiGo is expected to receive Airbus A321 XLRs aircraft in the current fiscal year. The airline signed an order of 500 aircraft with Airbus, comprising a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR aircraft in 2023.

In addition to its international expansion, IndiGo had a presence in 91 domestic destinations as of March 31, 2025.