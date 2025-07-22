            
Air India completes fuel switch checks on Boeing fleet after Ahmedabad crash

Air India confirmed that no issues were found during the inspections. The checks were conducted as a precautionary measure, following aviation regulator DGCA’s advisory issued on July 14 in response to the deadly incident.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 2:43 PM
An Air India Dreamliner flight en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, slamming into a medical college hostel and triggering a massive fire.

Days after a tragic crash involving a London-bound flight in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives, Air India has announced the completion of voluntary inspections on the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) locking mechanism across its fleet of Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft.

In a statement issued on Monday, the airline confirmed that no issues were found during the inspections. The checks were conducted as a precautionary measure, following aviation regulator DGCA’s advisory issued on July 14 in response to the deadly incident.

Air India initiated the inspections on July 12 and completed them within the stipulated timeline. The airline has since informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of its compliance.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliners are operated by Air India for long-haul international routes, while the Boeing 737s are part of the Air India Express fleet, the group’s low-cost arm focused on regional and short-haul routes.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is paramount,” the airline said, reaffirming its commitment to operational integrity and regulatory compliance.

The crash, which killed 260 people, including 19 on the ground, left only one survivor among the 242 people on board. Investigations into the cause of the crash are still underway, but initial findings prompted heightened scrutiny of critical aircraft systems, including the fuel control mechanisms.

While the aircraft involved in the crash has not been publicly linked to any specific technical failure yet, the DGCA’s proactive measures and Air India’s swift compliance reflect heightened caution across India’s civil aviation sector. The aviation regulator is expected to issue further updates as more details emerge from the ongoing investigation.


First Published on Jul 22, 2025 2:43 PM

