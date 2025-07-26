            

HCLTech re-appoints C Vijayakumar as CEO & MD

C. Vijayakumar will serve as CEO & MD from September 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030. The re-appointment, which is subject to shareholder approval, is liable to retirement by rotation, according to a regulatory filing.

By  Storyboard18Jul 26, 2025 11:11 AM
C Vijayakumar took up the role of CEO of HCLTech in October 2016.

HCL Technologies board of directors has approved the re-appointment of C. Vijayakumar as Managing Director and CEO, for a term from September 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030. The re-appointment, subject to shareholder approval, is liable to retirement by rotation, according to a regulatory filing.

Vijayakumar took up the role of CEO of HCLTech in October 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from P.S.G. College of Technology in Tamil Nadu, India. He joined HCL Comnet, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies, in 1994 as a senior engineer.

At HCLTech, Vijayakumar has held a variety of leadership roles spanning technology, business, and operations.

At the helm of HCLTech’s strategy, Vijaykumar has driven the company’s growth blueprint through key innovations in digital, cloud, engineering, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

Vijayakumar is actively engaged in key global discussions, serving as a member of the World Economic Forum’s IT Governors’ Community, a Board Member of the US-India Business Council, and a member of the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council.


Tags
First Published on Jul 26, 2025 11:11 AM

