InMobi names Reneta Kripalani as Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C

ADVERTISEMENT
Reneta Kripalani has been named by InMobi as the global head of marketing communications, consumer and D2C. Previously, she led Z47 as vice president - marketing.
In a note, she shared, "Through my journey so far, I’ve been lucky to be part of some incredible shifts—Unilever’s digital transformation, Amazon’s content-commerce evolution, Purplle’s rise in D2C beauty. And now, AI feels like one of the biggest shifts yet, a moment that’s changing how we tell stories, build trust, and shape decisions in ways we’re just beginning to understand."
The post added, "Over the last couple of years, I’ve had the chance to work closely with AI-first businesses and see this transformation unfold up close. It’s been exciting, humbling, and full of learning."
Kripalani began her career at Encompass Events and went on to work across Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide, Unilever, Network18 and Purplle.com.
As Unilever's former assistant brand manager at Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kripalani collaborated with the South Asia R&D team to develop a new Brylcreem product range, and designed contemporary 2D packaging based on consumer insights, ensuring the new designs met all key attributes in testing.
She gained insights into the male grooming category, identifying growth opportunities for Brylcreem, and launched an engagement program for Sunsilk, addressing over 200,000 consumer hair care queries via IVRS.