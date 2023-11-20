comScore

July-Sept quarter records de-growth of 4 percent in TV ad volumes: TAM

Even with the degrowth compared to same quarter last fiscal, 185 plus categories registered a surge.

By  Storyboard18Nov 20, 2023 8:34 AM
In the third quarter of 2023, the top ten growing categories based on the highest increase in advertising volumes were e-commerce and online shopping, milk beverages, tea, mosquito repellents, rubs and balms, diapers, biscuits, shampoos, toilet soaps and namkin. (Representative Image: Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

Television advertising volumes fell by 4 percent in the second quarter of FY 23-24 when compared to the same quarter last fiscal. According to TAM a total of 3786 advertisers advertised in the period, with Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser (India), Godrej Consumer Products, P&G and Cadburys India making it to the top five.

5970+ brands advertised in the quarter, where the top 10 brands together accounted for 10 percent share of ad volumes on television advertising.

Out of the top 10 brands present in July-September, five of them belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India) and four belonged to Hindustan Unilever. Also, five of the top 10 brands were from the personal care/personal hygiene category.

These brands were Dettol Toilet Soaps, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean, Lizol All In 1, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Surf Excel Easy Wash, Close Up Ever Fresh and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner.

Even with the degrowth compared to the same quarter last fiscal, 185 plus categories registered a surge.

In the third quarter of 2023, the top ten growing categories based on the highest increase in advertising volumes were e-commerce and online shopping, milk beverages, tea, mosquito repellents, rubs and balms, diapers, biscuits, shampoos, toilet soaps and namkin.


