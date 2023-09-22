comScore

Kaya appoints Nishant Nayyar as vice president and head of marketing

Prior to this, he was a part of Narayana Health as head of digital marketing.

Nishant Nayyar started his career at Bennett Coleman & Co, and has also worked in companies like India Today, News Corp VCCircle, Pearl Academy, Credihealth, and DayToDay health.

He holds a bachelors in business administration specialising in marketing from Amity University and a post graduate diploma in marketing management from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.


