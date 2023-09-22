Kaya appoints Nishant Nayyar as vice president and head of marketing

Indian skincare, haircare and body care treatment provider has appointed Nishant Nayyar as vice president and head of marketing. Prior to this, he was a part of Narayana Health as head of digital marketing. His skills ranged from online advertising, customer relationship management (CRM) and digital strategy.
Nayyar started his career at Bennett Coleman & Co, and has also worked in companies like India Today, News Corp VCCircle, Pearl Academy, Credihealth, and DayToDay health.
He holds a bachelors in business administration specialising in marketing from Amity University and a post graduate diploma in marketing management from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.