KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International narrows losses to Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY25

Devyani International, a franchisee for brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and Vango, announced its fourth quarter result for the fiscal year 2025 on Friday. The company narrowed its losses to Rs 16 crore in the quarter ended in March 2025 from Rs 33.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal FY24.

Overall, in fiscal 2025, Devyani International's losses lowered to Rs 6.9 crore compared to Rs 9.6 crore in FY24. The consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 2 billion, with margins at 16.6% flat versus Q4FY24.

The revenue from operation witnessed a 15.7% increase on a year-on-year basis, driven by the strategic acquisition of KFC stores in Thailand and store expansions in India.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,212.5 crore Q4FY25 as against Rs 1,047 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. In fiscal 2025, the company's consolidated revenue from operations scaled up to Rs 4,951 crore.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operators opened 257 net new stores in FY25 compared to 539 in the previous financial year.

Recently, DIL announced the acquisition of Sky Gate Hospitality (owners of Biryani By Kilo & other brands). The equity valuation of Sky GAte is touted to be approximately Rs 519 crore. DIL will be acquiring Sky Gate's 80.72% stake for Rs 419 crore approximately. While DIL shareholders have approved the acquisition deal, the closure is expected by May 2025.

During FY25, the QSR operator also tied up with three international brands--New York Fries, Tealive, and Sanook Kitchen. The company opened d the first NYF (New York Fries) store in Mumbai in the last fiscal.

According to Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International Limited, "We remain confident in our strategy, execution capabilities, and ability to deliver consistent growth. Our focus will remain on scaling profitably, strengthening both our core and emerging brands, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders".

DIL is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands (KFC & Pizza Hut) in India, and a sole franchisee for Costa Coffee, Tea Live, New York Fries, and Sanook Kitchen in India. DIL also owns South Indian vegetarian food chain called Vaango.