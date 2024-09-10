Kris Gopalakrishnan surpasses Narayana Murthy in Hurun India Rich List 2024

In a striking update from the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Infosys co-founder and former CEO Senapathy 'Kris' Gopalakrishnan has overtaken fellow co-founder, N.R. Narayana Murthy in net worth, setting new records among Bengaluru's elite.

According to the latest figures, Gopalakrishnan boasts of Rs 38,500 crore, positioning him ahead of Murthy, who has assets worth Rs 36,600 crore. This financial ranking places Gopalakrishnan and Murthy at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, among the wealthiest individuals in India's tech capital, while Murthy also claims the 69th position among India's richest overall.

Who is Senapathy 'Kris' Gopalakrishnan?

A luminary in the Indian tech scene, Kris Gopalakrishnan is not only noted for his pivotal role at Infosys but also for his extensive involvement in supporting and nurturing new technology enterprises through Axilor Ventures. His tenure at Infosys as CEO from 2007 to 2011 and subsequent role as vice-chairman until 2014 marked a period of significant growth for the company.

At present, he is the Chairman of Axilor, a company that has invested in startups such as EnKash, GoodHome and Kaagaz, among others.

Gopalakrishnan's influence extends beyond corporate leadership. He is deeply embedded in the Indian and international tech ecosystems. HIs accolades include being voted as the top CEO in the IT Services category by Institutional Investor and receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from the Government of India in 2011 for his contributions to technology and business.

Moreover, his current roles span across various influential boards and councils, including the Reserve Bank of India Innovation Hub and the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

"Kris" as Gopalakrishnan prefers to be called, also champions the Itihaasa Research and Digital initiative, documenting the history of the Indian IT Industry and promoting research in brain sciences and aging-related disorders through his family's philanthropic efforts.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, with Master's Degree in Physics and Computer Science, Gopalakrishnan is recognized as a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineers and an Honorary Fellow of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers of India.

Hurun India Rich List 2024

The 2024 edition of the Hurun India Rich List reflects a broader trend in the country's wealth landscape. India's billionaire count has surged to 334, with a combined wealth reaching a staggering Rs 159 lakh crore, as per reports.