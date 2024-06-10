Lada Guruden Singh steps down as General Manager, Sony Pictures International Productions, India

Lada Guruden Singh has stepped down from his role as General Manager, Sony Pictures International Productions, India where he oversaw local production and has signed a producing deal with the studio.

During his stint as General Manager at SPIP India, Singh was instrumental in bringing and developing the biggest IPs at the studio- from the most popular superhero IP- ‘Shaktimaan’ to the film rights of the Venus of Indian Cinema, ‘Madhubala’. He set up these projects along with the remake of Spanish film Campenoes in addition to Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl.

He also expanded Sony Pictures’ footprint in Telugu with breakout hit ‘Major’ in collaboration with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and has spearheaded Sony Pictures’ debut in Tamil in collaboration with Kamal Hassan’s Raj Kamal Studios, Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Amaran’ slated for release later this year. With his firm belief in developing own IPs, Lada has set up an enviable slate for the studio that’s completely developed and set up in house.

Shebnem Askin, EVP, Creative Production and Head of Sony Pictures International Productions, said, “We are thrilled to be able to continue to work with Lada in his new journey as a producer. Of course, we will still be working closely with him, on his slate which includes many of the terrific projects he brought into the company, this should keep us closely connected.”

A published poet, a biographer, a former TV journalist and a prime-time anchor, Singh said, “I am grateful to Sony for its belief and support as I chart a new producer path, beginning with the films I set up at studio itself. We are excited about the slate of projects we have at Sony Pictures International Productions, India. My producing role will allow me to chase clutter breaking IPs and produce larger than life theatricals that cut across languages, more actively. India is a treasure trove of stories spread across our culture, our myths, our folklore, and our literature.”