            

      Leadership changes at ZEEL: CRO Atul Das steps down, Anil Malhotra to succeed

      In another change at ZEEL, Mangesh Kulkarni, the business head of Marathi Films at Zee Studios has now been appointed as business head of Zee TV.

      By  Storyboard18May 8, 2024 9:48 AM
      On May 4, Abhay Ojha, chief executive officer of Zee Media Corporation Ltd, stepped down from his position.

      Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s leadership has witnessed more change, as per reports. Atul Das, the company’s chief revenue officer has stepped down.

      SITI Networks Ltd’s former chief operating officer Anil Malhotra will succeed him in his new role.

      On May 4, Abhay Ojha, chief executive officer of Zee Media Corporation Ltd, stepped down from his position. The company officially communicated Ojha's departure to its leadership team via email on May 4 afternoon. The email sent to employees also notified Dr. Idris Loya taking over from Ojha.

      Earlier, ZEEL’s board approved the streamlined organization structure proposed by the MD and CEO, Punit Goenka as a result of which key team members across businesses were promoted as part of the new structure. Goenka assumed direct charge of the critical business verticals including the Domestic Broadcast Business.


      First Published on May 8, 2024 9:48 AM

