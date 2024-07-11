MIB to convene meeting on July 19 to discuss TRAI's recommendations on NBP | Indian gaming industry awaits tax exemptions, SEZ in upcoming budget

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

BREAKING: MIB to convene meeting on July 19 to discuss TRAI's recommendations on NBP

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has decided to hold a meeting with the Broadcasters and Teleport Operators on July 19th. The meeting will be chaired by the Secretary of MIB.

The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)'s recommendations on 'Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy 2024'.

On June 20th, in its recommendations to the government on the formulation the National Broadcasting Policy, which outlined the 'Vision, Mission and Goals' of the NBP, TRAI made several recommendations for establishing transparent and credible Audience Measurement and rating system for television, radio and OTT broadcasting service.

MIB continues its efforts to streamline 'self-declaration certificate' mechanism

After having thoroughly discussed and observed significant challenges and concerns raised by the advertising industry stakeholders, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is fostering a more organised and transparent 'self-declaration' mechanism, setting a precedent for other regulatory processes, so to speak.

In its continuous efforts to centralise the mechanism, the Ministry requested the Supreme Court on July 9 to permit only a single portal for uploading a 'self-declaration certificate' for ads in all formats. In its affidavit, it highlighted how doing so can reducing the burden and simplify the bureaucratic process for advertisers and agencies involved.

Indian gaming industry awaits tax exemptions, SEZ in upcoming budget

The newly formed government is set to announce its first budget on July 23, and the Indian gaming and esports industry is hoping for increased sports funding and the inclusion of esports in Khelo India. The video game industry is expecting tax incentives for developers and clear classification of Real Money Games and video games.

In 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which many in the online gaming industry found encouraging. Storyboard18 spoke with multiple stakeholders from the esports and gaming industry to understand about their expectations for the upcoming Union Budget 2024.

TRAI directive on pay channels has broadcasters mulling legal action

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) latest amendments to the regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services, is drawing industry flak.

On July 8th, the TRAI notified that a pay channel available at no subscription fee on the DTH platform of the public service broadcaster has to be declared free-to-air by the broadcaster of the channel for all the addressable distribution platforms also to have a level playing field.

For encryption of channels on DD FreeDish through digital addressable systems, TRAI has given time till April 1, 2025, to implement. However, it is only a recommendation as it is yet to be accepted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

MIB issues advisory on provisioning of satellite capacity on non- Indian satellites

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory on provisioning of satellite capacity on non-Indian satellites. The existing arrangements/mechanisms/processes for provisioning of capacity in any of the frequency bands (C, Ku or Ka) from the Non-Indian Satellite operators can be extended till March 31, 2025. Effective from April 1, 2025 only IN-SPACe authorised non-Indian 050 satellites and/or NGSO satellite constellation are permitted to provision their capacity to provide space-based communication/ broadcast services in India.

Any new capacity, additional capacity, change of satellite etc. on non-Indian Satellite/Constellation needs IN-SPACe Authorisation, through an Indian Entity, in order to enable provisioning of its capacity to users for communication/ broadcast services in Indian Territory.