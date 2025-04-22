M&M leadership reshuffle: R. Velusamy named president of auto biz, Veejay Nakra gets farm equipment

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced a series of high-level executive changes affecting its automotive, farm equipment, and logistics businesses.

R. Velusamy, a longtime executive with the Mumbai-based conglomerate, has been appointed President of the company’s Automotive Business. Previously Head of Automotive Technology and Product Development, Velusamy will now assume responsibility for Mahindra’s entire automotive portfolio, including its sport utility vehicle (SUV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments. The move brings the company’s vehicle divisions under a unified leadership structure.

“To prepare for a future driven by technological innovation and to capitalize on growth opportunities in both domestic and global markets, we will now integrate the SUV and LCV (less than 3.5-tonne) businesses under one leader,” the company said in a statement, citing a strategy to enhance synergies in product engineering and market execution.

Velusamy, who joined Mahindra in 1996, has played a pivotal role in advancing both internal combustion and electric powertrain technologies. He will report to Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director at Mahindra & Mahindra.

In a parallel shift, Veejay Nakra, the outgoing President of the Automotive Division, will take over as President of the Farm Equipment Business — a cornerstone of the company’s profitability, with returns on capital employed exceeding 60 percent. Nakra, who joined the company in 1995, is credited with reviving the automotive segment through successful product launches and an expanded international presence. He will continue reporting to Jejurikar.

Meanwhile, Hemant Sikka, who previously led the Farm Equipment Sector, has been named Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. He succeeds Ram Swaminathan, who is stepping down “to pursue other professional interests,” according to the company. “We believe that MLL has tremendous potential for growth and value creation,” the statement read. “We are committed to unlocking this potential.”

The executive reshuffle was framed by Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Dr. Anish Shah as a strategic move to align leadership with the company’s long-term vision.