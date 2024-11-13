            
      Nazara and ONDC launch "gCommerce" to revolutionize in-game monetization

      Presently in its soft-launch phase, gCommerce is slated for a broader rollout to game developers beginning in the first quarter of FY26.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 13, 2024 12:53 PM
      Leveraging ONDC's open digital commerce network, the gCommerce platform by Nazara will connect to a diverse range of sellers across over ten categories, giving gamers access to a wide variety of products directly within their games.

      Nazara Technologies has teamed up with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch "gCommerce," a unique in-game monetization platform, as per a media release on Wednesday.

      This new platform is designed to integrate e-commerce within gaming environments, creating fresh revenue streams for developers and enhancing user experience for gamers.

      Currently, in a soft-launch phase, gCommerce is set to become widely available to game developers starting Q1 of FY26. It offers developers an affiliate-based revenue-sharing model, allowing them to earn a commission on each successful transaction made by players through the platform.

      This integration aims to improve players' experience by providing informed purchased options that align with their gaming journey, keeping the gameplay immersive yet engaging.

      Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies, highlighted that this collaboration not only opens new revenue avenues for developers but also elevates the overall gaming experience. "We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of gCommerce by Nazara via integration with the ONDC Network, as it represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower game developers with effective and innovative monetization solutions," he said.

      T Koshy, CEO of ONDC, shared also his enthusiasm, "Nazara coming on ONDC Network to launch gCommerce is a testament to the versatility of the Network in supporting various industries and use cases. By bringing e-commerce into the gaming ecosystem, we are paving the way for a seamless blend of entertainment and shopping that adds value for players, developers, and the broader digital commerce network."


      First Published on Nov 13, 2024 12:53 PM

