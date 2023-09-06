Netcore Cloud makes senior appointments; ropes in Kuldeep Sengar and Praveen Sridhar

Netcore Cloud, a global MarTech and Customer Experience company, has introduced two significant additions to its leadership team. Kuldeep Sengar, a technical leader with experience in global organisations, joins as the group chief technology officer (Group CTO).Praveen Sridhar, an expert in customer engagement and advocacy, comes aboard as vice president, growth and special projects.

With experience in organizations like Microsoft, Loylty Rewardz (A BillDesk Company), Snipp Inc., and pioneering startups, Sengar possesses a profound understanding of modern technologies and their alignment with business processes. He will spearhead the company's ongoing technological innovations, especially in AI-driven customer engagement.

Sridhar's tenure in customer engagement, advocacy and having worked with a wide range of cultures in companies like Freshworks, TCS, and Lummo, positions him to look after Netcore Cloud's worldwide expansion plans and customer retention strategies. His experience in personalising customer experiences at scale, providing value for customers’ investments, and maintaining a continual partnership with customers will help reinforcing Netcore’s focus on customer experience in the global market.

Kapit Jain, group chief executive officer, Netcore Cloud said, “Netcore Cloud is at a pivotal juncture as the company continues to strengthen its presence globally and venture into newer international markets. While Kuldeep’s profound technological insights and ambitions perfectly align with our ethos, Praveen’s deep understanding of consumer experiences will prove its vitality in our expansion and growth trajectory in the times ahead. We are confident these appointments will fortify our capabilities and strengthen the company’s position as a worldwide leader in technology and customer engagement experiences.”

Sengar said, “It brings me immense pleasure and gratitude to join the Netcore Cloud family. With our shared dedication and passion, I am confident that we will consistently push limits, explore uncharted territories, and set new industry standards globally. The future looks promising, and I'm eager to contribute to Netcore's next growth chapter."