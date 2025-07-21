Google, Meta summoned in online betting case | Britannia slashes ad expenses | Qcomm earnings

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Google, Meta summoned again by ED in online betting money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned global tech giants Google and Meta, directing their representatives to appear before it on July 28 in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal online betting operations and related money laundering activities.

The move comes after both companies failed to appear for a scheduled hearing earlier, citing the need for more time to compile and submit relevant documentation. According to ED officials, the firms had been expected to present records pertaining to advertisement revenues, client relationships, and content placement algorithms related to the betting platforms under scrutiny.

Zomato-owner Eternal Q1 FY26 earnings: Ad spend jumps 69% to Rs 671 crore

Eternal Limited (formerly known as Zomato Limited) on Monday announced its Quarter 1 results for the fiscal year 2026. The food and grocery delivery platform scaled up its consolidated advertisement and sales promotion expenditures by 69.4% in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

The company also reported an increase in its revenue from operation, but the profit declined both quarter-on-quarter and a year-on-year.

Britannia cuts ad expenses by 19.35% to Rs 560 crore in FY25

Britannia Industries has cut its consolidated advertising and sales promotion expenditures by 19.35% in fiscal year 2025. The bread and biscuits manufacturing company cut its advertisement expenses from Rs 694.50 crore in FY24 to Rs 560.10 crore in FY25.

On a standalone basis, the company's AdEx stood at Rs 476.44 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Britannia reported a marginal increase in its net profit at Rs 2,177.86 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 2,134.22 crore in FY24. However, revenue from operations surged by 5% to Rs 17,942.67 crore in FY25.

Blinkit's Q1 revenue soars 154% YoY to Rs 2,400 crore in FY26

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa attributed the strong growth of the platform to numerous factors, including the company's edge in the 'just-in-time supply chain,' and its ability to solve internet and logistics challenges.

Renault appoints Stephane Deblaise as CEO for India

French automaker Renault Group has announced the appointment of Stephane Deblaise as the new CEO for its India operations, effective September 1, 2025. The move underscores India’s rising strategic significance within the group’s global roadmap.

The elevation of Deblaise, who currently heads Renault Korea, signals a broader shift. The company appears to be gearing up for a bolder, long-term play in India, with an eye on localisation, product expansion and deeper integration into Renault’s global supply and innovation chains.