From Screen to Scent! Rashmika Mandanna launches her perfume brand 'Dear Diary'

Rashmika Mandanna has marked her debut in the business landscape. “Perfumes have always had a special place in my life. Certain scents remind me of my childhood, important milestones, and people I cherish,” Mandanna said.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2025 2:07 PM
Rashmika’s entry into the perfume market comes shortly after fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu launched her own fragrance label

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has officially entered the world of entrepreneurship with the launch of her own perfume brand, Dear Diary, marking her debut in the business landscape. The move comes at a time when the actress continues to enjoy significant popularity in Indian cinema, especially following the success of her recent films, including Pushpa.

Unlike several celebrities who typically venture into fashion, cosmetics, or wellness sectors, Mandanna has chosen to explore the fragrance industry, a category that holds personal significance for her. As per the media reports, the actress has long associated scents with emotional memories and experiences, which inspired her to create a line of perfumes that reflect her personality.

“Perfumes have always had a special place in my life. Certain scents remind me of my childhood, important milestones, and people I cherish,” Mandanna shared in a recent statement.

Her entry into the perfume market comes shortly after fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu launched her own fragrance label, indicating a growing trend of celebrities turning to more niche, sensorial business categories.

The actress, who continues to sign high-profile film projects, has previously spoken about the importance of building a future beyond cinema. With this move, Rashmika Mandanna joins the growing list of film personalities who are blending fame with entrepreneurial ambition.


First Published on Jul 21, 2025 2:07 PM

