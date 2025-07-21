Renault appoints Stephane Deblaise as CEO for India

ADVERTISEMENT
French automaker Renault Group has announced the appointment of Stephane Deblaise as the new CEO for its India operations, effective September 1, 2025. The move underscores India’s rising strategic significance within the group’s global roadmap.
The elevation of Deblaise, who currently heads Renault Korea, signals a broader shift. The company appears to be gearing up for a bolder, long-term play in India, with an eye on localisation, product expansion and deeper integration into Renault’s global supply and innovation chains.
In Korea, Deblaise led a major transformation of Renault's operations, turning the country into a production and development hub for mid- and large-sized vehicles, and modernising manufacturing for multi-energy platforms. Renault now seems poised to replicate a similar roadmap in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets.
All Renault Group entities in India will now report to Deblaise, who in turn will report directly to Francois Provost, the Group’s Chief of Procurement, Partnerships and Public Affairs.
The announcement comes as global automakers recalibrate their bets in emerging markets, and as India’s EV and mobility ecosystem matures rapidly. Renault’s move signals not just renewed focus, but intent to invest, localise and scale in a market where growth is being driven by a rising middle class, urbanisation, and electrification trends.
Meanwhile, Venkatram Mamillapalle, the current Managing Director of Renault India Pvt Ltd, will continue in his role and support Deblaise on corporate affairs, ensuring continuity and local insight as the company charts its mid-term growth plan.
