Bestseller India's COO Mrithyunjay Amblimath passes away

Mrithyunjay Amblimath, who served as the chief operating officer at Bestseller India, has passed away. He was a cornerstone of the company for 14 years, playing a key role in its growth and success, stated Bestseller India.
In a note, Bestseller India shared, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved COO, Mrithyunjay Amblimath. He was more than a leader, he was a mentor, a guide, and a steady pillar of strength for everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him for the last 14 years at BESTSELLER India."
Amblimath joined Bestseller India in a senior leadership role and later rose to become the Head of Sales. He played a pivotal role in shaping and executing the company’s market strategy across India.
In late 2024, following the exit of CEO Vineet Gautam, Amblimath was named the interim CEO. As the COO, Amblimath looked into the company's retail operations.