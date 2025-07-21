            

Reddit CMO Roxy Young steps down

This move comes amid other leadership changes that took place at Reddit following IPO.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2025 12:42 PM
Roxy Young, who joined Reddit as vice president - marketing, began her career at Gap as senior manager - direct marketing, and then joined Netflix as director of marketing, where she managed subscription plans, pricing strategy to optimize growth and profitability.

Roxy Young, who was holding the position of chief marketing officer, since 2020, has stepped down from her position.

This move comes amid other leadership changes that took place at Reddit following IPO. In June, Reddit hired Adam Collins as its first chief communications officer, and the company's executive vice president - business marketing and growth, is reportedly leading a newly combined marketing organisation which spans both consumer and business.

Young, who joined Reddit as vice president - marketing, began her career at Gap as senior manager - direct marketing, and then joined Netflix as director of marketing, where she managed subscription plans, pricing strategy to optimize growth and profitability. She was also responsible for developing new customer acquisition channels.

She also held leadership roles at Sephora.com, Zynga and Rewarder.

Young's specialities include consumer research, competitive analysis, brand management, marketing strategy, email marketing, direct mail, customer segmentation, SEM, mobile marketing, social media, and analytics.


