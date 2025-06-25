"Concerns resolved with authorities; complaint baseless," says The Whole Truth founder over sugar content claims

Fitness influencer Akash Yadav has publicly accused health brand The Whole Truth of allegedly misleading consumers about the sugar content in its products and the way they are marketed. In a recent Instagram reel, Yadav called attention to what he says is a lack of transparency, especially around the brand’s Beginner Protein and its snack offerings.

However, the brand claims the complaint to be baseless and even said that the complaint is resolved. "The complaint, which was misinformed and baseless, has already been resolved with the concerned authorities. Consumers should rest assured that there is absolutely nothing wrong here. Our brand is built on radical transparency. We are perhaps the only brand that declares each and every ingredient on the front of pack. Because we have nothing to hide. But when creators with no expertise in food start opining on nutrition labels without any understanding of food science, it stops being information and becomes misinformation," Shashank Mehta, co-founder, The Whole Truth told Storyboard18.

Yadav claimed that each scoop of The Whole Truth’s Beginner Protein contains 4.3 grams of added sugar, which he argued makes it unsuitable for diabetics, pregnant women and sugar-conscious consumers. He criticized the brand for presenting itself as a health-first, “no secrets” company while including ingredients that may not align with that promise. He even claimed in the reel that he has filed an official complaint against the brand.

Yadav in his reel further questioned the marketing of the brand’s protein bars and hazelnut spreads, especially references on their official website claiming the products are made with real chocolate. Yadav said that it can mislead health-conscious buyers into believing the products are free from added sugars or overly processed ingredients.

The reel sparked discussion among followers, many of whom echoed concerns about clean-label marketing and consumer trust in health-focused brands.