Nykaa's profit soars 103% QoQ to Rs 26.41 crore in Q3 FY25

Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce announced Quarter 3 results for fiscal year 2025 on Monday. The online fashion and beauty platform reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.41 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 17.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
On a quarterly basis, Nykaa's profit was up 103.6 percent. In Q2 FY 25, the company, reported a profit of Rs 12.97 crore.
The company's EBITDA soared to Rs 1,408 million at 27 percent CAGR since Q3 FY22.
The revenue from the operation of the company jumped to Rs 2,267.21 crore in Q3 FY 25 versus Rs 1,788.80 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Segment-wise, the beauty revenue rose to Rs 2,060.01 crore in the December quarter FY25, up 27 percent.
On the other hand, Nykaa Fashion's revenue jumped by 21.34 percent in Q3 to Rs 199 crore.
Nykaa's increased the advertisement and marketing expenses for both beauty and fashion segment in Q3. Nykaa's ad expenses for beauty segment surged to Rs 189.7 crore in Q3 versus Rs 141.4 crore the same period last fiscal.
For fashion segment, the company spent Rs 100.7 crore on ads and promotion compared to Rs 71.4 crore in Q3 FY 24. In the nine-month period (April-December), Nykaa spent Rs 714 crore on marketing and advertisement in FY 25.