Prasar Bharati opens applications for 92nd e-auction of DD free dish slots

Prasar Bharati has opened the application process for the 92nd online e-auction of MPEG-4 slots on its popular free-to-air direct-to-home (DTH) platform, DD Free Dish.
The auction is tentatively scheduled for October 29, 2025. Interested broadcasters must submit their applications, along with the processing fee and required documentation, by 3 PM on October 27, 2025.
Successful channels will secure slots on a pro-rata basis from November 7, 2025, until March 31, 2026. Channel placement will be organized into appropriate buckets (R1, R2, R3, G1, and G2) based on their genre and language.
Participation is open to private satellite television channels that hold a valid license and downlinking permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).
Foreign channels are also eligible, provided they secure the necessary MIB permission and comply with all Indian regulations.
Prasar Bharati stressed the importance of clarity in the application, noting that broadcasters must provide "clear and unambiguous proof" of their channel’s Genre and Language classification. Applications with conflicting or ambiguous information will be deemed ineligible and may be summarily rejected.
The detailed guidelines and specific bucket rates for the auction are available on the official Prasar Bharati and DD Free Dish websites.