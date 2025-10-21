Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meets Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw; discusses Bengaluru’s growth and urban challenges

ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar met entrepreneur and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at his residence on Monday, discussing the future of Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and infrastructure development.
It was a pleasure to meet Ms. @kiranshaw, entrepreneur and Founder of Biocon, at my residence today. We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story. pic.twitter.com/NsEkos6tFS— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 21, 2025
The meeting comes amid heightened public debate over the city’s deteriorating roads and urban planning.
The discussion follows recent remarks by Mazumdar-Shaw highlighting the urgent need for better civic infrastructure in Bengaluru. The entrepreneur had voiced her concerns on social media about the city’s poor road conditions and lack of systematic urban planning, prompting an exchange with Shivakumar.
The Deputy Chief Minister responded by acknowledging the issues and emphasizing that the government is actively working on long-term solutions.
“This was an engaging conversation on Bengaluru’s growth story and the potential of the city to emerge as a global hub for innovation,” Shivakumar tweeted after the meeting. Mazumdar-Shaw has consistently called for strategic action to address the city’s crumbling infrastructure, arguing that Bengaluru could rank among the best cities globally if its foundational issues are resolved.
The meeting underscores the increasing attention being paid to Bengaluru’s civic challenges by both government officials and industry leaders.
With Bengaluru facing traffic congestion, pothole-ridden roads, and haphazard urban expansion, the discussion between Shivakumar and Mazumdar-Shaw reflects a broader push for solutions that balance rapid economic growth with livable urban spaces.