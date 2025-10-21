Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders all Bengaluru potholes filled within a week

ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed city officials to fill all potholes in Bengaluru within a week, reiterating his government’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure, PTI reported.
The move follows a previous order setting October 31 as the deadline for pothole repairs across the city’s five corporation limits.
Speaking to officials, including Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development, Siddaramaiah acknowledged that heavy rains this year had caused delays.
“Because of the rains, there have been delays in filling potholes; that’s the issue. There have been more rains this year,” he said.
The CM made the remarks after flagging off comprehensive road development projects in the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency, which include white-topping, a technique that strengthens roads and can extend their lifespan to 25–30 years. “We will fill the potholes and also do white topping of roads in the city,” Siddaramaiah added, highlighting the administration’s dual approach of immediate repairs and long-term road modernization.
In addition to infrastructure works, Siddaramaiah emphasized constituency-level development funding. He announced that Rs 8,000 crore has been allocated to MLAs, covering both urban and rural areas, as well as opposition constituencies. “The funds are being given to all MLAs because we want all-round development,” he said, underlining the government’s focus on inclusive growth.
The directive comes amid growing public concern over road safety and traffic disruptions in Bengaluru, which has faced repeated complaints of potholes worsening during the monsoon season. Officials have been urged to ensure strict adherence to the timeline and prioritize high-traffic areas.