Ayodhya opens world’s first Ramayana wax museum this Diwali

ADVERTISEMENT
Ayodhya, the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram, has added a glittering new attraction to its spiritual and cultural landscape with the inauguration of the world’s first Ramayana-themed Wax Museum, ANI reported.
Unveiled just in time for Diwali, the museum offers visitors an immersive journey through the epic Ramayana, combining mythology, artistry, and modern technology.
Tickets are priced at Rs 100, making the experience accessible to families and devotees alike.
Located along the picturesque Chaudah Kosi Parikrama route, opposite Kashiram Colony, the museum spans 9,850 square feet and is designed in traditional South Indian temple architecture. Its gopuram-inspired façade, sculpted pillars, and intricate carvings transport visitors into an era of divine grandeur, setting the tone for the epic storytelling within.
Inside, over 50 life-size wax statues chronicle the Ramayana, from Lord Ram’s childhood to his coronation in Ayodhya. The ground floor captures tender moments such as Ram Lalla’s early years, Sita’s swayamvar, and joyful palace scenes. The first floor brings pivotal episodes to life, including the forest exile, Lanka Dahan, and the legendary battle between Ram and Ravana, enhanced with 3D light effects and immersive soundscapes.
The museum is the brainchild of Sunil’s Wax Museum, the team behind popular installations in Lonavala and Thiruvananthapuram.
“This Ramayana museum is truly unique. Each of the 50 characters has been sculpted with such detail that visitors will feel as if they have stepped into the Treta Yuga,” said Sunil, head of the museum. The installation combines southern craftsmanship with northern devotion, resulting in lifelike figures that often leave visitors pausing in disbelief.
Visitors are greeted at the entrance by a majestic idol of Lord Ganesha, symbolizing an auspicious start to their journey. A dedicated selfie point beside child Ram’s statue provides memorable photo opportunities.
The museum also blends spirituality with modern comforts, featuring air-conditioned halls maintained at 22°C, family-friendly leisure areas, a coffee studio, snack zones, and 24x7 CCTV surveillance with multiple emergency exits. Entry is limited to 100 visitors at a time to ensure a calm, immersive experience.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the museum during the ninth Deepotsav, emphasizing Ayodhya’s emergence as a world-class spiritual and cultural destination.
Read More: Delhi chokes on post-Diwali smog: Firecrackers defy curbs, AQI shoots beyond 400 in several areas