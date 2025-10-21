India media prices to surge 9%, bucking global trend; WFA outlook cites high demand

ADVERTISEMENT
India is facing a significant jump in media prices which are projected to surge by 9% in both 2025 and 2026. This sharp escalation runs contrary to a global trend where media inflation is stabilizing around a more moderate 4%, according to the latest WFA Outlook biannual poll of market leaders.
The survey signals a "new normal" of persistent but moderate price hikes worldwide, but singles out India and Eastern Europe (leading at 11%) as outliers outpacing mature markets.
While developing economies like India see surging prices—driven by higher demand and the rising value of audiences—developed markets are experiencing an ease in inflation. This moderation is attributed to more cautious advertiser spending and improved efficiency in digital media buying.
Expected Inflation in Developed Economies:
US: 3–4%
UK: 3%
Western Europe: 4–5%
Video remains the most inflationary channel. Broadcaster Video-On-Demand (BVOD) leads the channel inflation at about 5% annually as buyers pay a premium for curated, measured inventory. Linear TV also shows resilience at roughly 5%, reflecting the high demand for its shrinking audience. Conversely, Connected TV (CTV) prices are nearly flat at around 1% due to supply still exceeding demand.
Critically, digital is no longer a "deflationary escape." Channels like paid search, social video, and retail media are forecast to inflate at the global average of 4–5%. This suggests advertisers cannot rely solely on budget shifts to digital to relieve price pressures. In the APAC region, the gap is widening, with India and Hong Kong accelerating while Japan remains stable.
Tom Ashby, Global Lead, Media Services at WFA, stressed the challenge this poses: “Embedded media price inflation requires advertisers to constantly find new ways to make their ad budgets work harder.”
The WFA Outlook, which draws on forecasts from major agencies including dentsu, Publicis, and Omnicom, now spans 42 markets globally.