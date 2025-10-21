Sholay’s jailer veteran actor Asrani passes away at 84

Indian cinema has lost one of its most cherished comic legends. Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, best remembered for his timeless portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay (1975), passed away on Monday, October 20, at the age of 84.

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, during British India, Asrani’s career spanned over five decades, encompassing more than 350 films across Hindi and regional cinema. A powerhouse of versatility, he seamlessly transitioned from supporting roles to unforgettable comic performances, carving a niche that very few could match.

According to family sources, Asrani had been battling age-related ailments and was hospitalised at Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu, for four days due to fluid accumulation in his lungs. He breathed his last peacefully, as confirmed by his nephew, Ashok Asrani.

In a poignant twist, just hours before his passing, the veteran actor had shared Diwali greetings with his fans on social media.

Fulfilling his final wish, Asrani’s last rites were conducted at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai, attended only by close family members. His wife, Manju Asrani, revealed that he had expressed a desire for a simple, private farewell without media attention or chaos.

Tributes Pour In

The film fraternity and fans alike have been left heartbroken by the loss. Actor Akshay Kumar, who collaborated with Asrani across cult comedies such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan and Welcome, shared an emotional note on social media.

Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our… pic.twitter.com/yo7wXnGO1Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 20, 2025

“Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs a week ago while shooting for Haiwaan. He was pure gold — warm, witty, and with comic timing like no other. From Hera Pheri to Bhoot Bangla, I learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you, Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.”

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute, calling Asrani “a true icon of Indian cinema.”

Grew up watching the incredible comic timing and charisma of Asrani ji. A true icon of Indian cinema. His legacy will live on forever. My condolences to his family and fans. ???? pic.twitter.com/oG1lukNpUC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 20, 2025

“Grew up watching his incredible comic timing and charm. His legacy will live on forever.”

From Mere Apne (1971) to Chhoti Si Baat (1975), Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Hera Pheri, Asrani’s performances struck a perfect chord between humor and humanity. But it was his Sholay role with the now-legendary line, “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain” that cemented his place in pop culture forever.