Co-lead or crown? Tussle for Omnicom–IPG leadership race in India heats up

In the corridors of global advertising, as the Omnicom–IPG merger sets the stage for one of the most high-stakes leadership contests and India has emerged as ground zero for a leadership battle laced with politics, client influence and boardroom maneuvering. The Omnicom–IPG merger has opened a question with no easy answer: who will wear the crown in India, and what alliances will shape the outcome?

“The India leadership decision will be closely watched because of the scale and growth potential here,” remarked a senior executive at a rival network, requesting anonymity. “Whoever takes charge will not just be managing clients, but steering a narrative that impacts global strategies.”

Clients Enter the Arena

In a surprising twist, the leadership race is not confined to boardrooms in New York or London. Industry insiders reveal that clients are being nudged to influence the decision by lobbying their global headquarters in favor of their preferred candidate.

“Clients know that leadership transitions can impact how their businesses are serviced. It’s natural for them to want a say,” said a senior marketer at a leading Indian conglomerate. “The fact that global lobbying is being encouraged shows how political this decision has become.”

This rare intervention highlights the stakes: the chosen leader will not only command billions of dollars in billings but also shape how multinational clients approach India’s fast-evolving consumer landscape.

A leading industry executive said, "It should be noted that IPG Mediabrands have a stronghold in India as compared to Omnicom Media Group. This could give IPG Mediabrand's leadership an edge in the Indian market, but during acquisitions and mergers it is often seen that the upper hand remains with the buyer and this could tilt towards Omnicom leadership's favour in India."

A Co-Leadership Possibility

Amid the uncertainty, whispers of a compromise have surfaced: a co-leadership model. Such an arrangement, though rare in advertising networks, could combine the strengths of all three contenders.

“A co-leadership arrangement might not be the worst idea,” suggested a senior executive at a multinational advertiser. “It could ease integration pains, prevent client disruption, and send a message of collaboration rather than internal competition. The question is whether egos and global politics will allow for such a balance.”

Industry veterans note that while dual leadership has its challenges, it can serve as a short-term solution during transitions. For the India market, where stakes are particularly high, it may provide global boards with breathing space to test what works best post-merger.

Omnicom’s Winning Streak

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has been steadily growing in India. In 2025 alone, it secured more than 10 new clients valued at over $40 million. Names such as Kimberly-Clark, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, Atomberg, Double A, Michelin, Watertec, and Bondbazaar have all chosen OMG this year. Adding to its momentum, the group clinched the biddable media mandate for Oppo and the commerce account for Brillon, strengthening its credentials in performance-driven marketing and commerce. Omnicom is close to add FMCG giant Marico account this year, marking it as a big win after Tata Motors account.

“The kind of momentum Omnicom has built in India makes Kartik Sharma a strong contender,” observed an industry watcher. “Global leadership will take notice of this trajectory, especially since India is becoming a magnet for new economy brands.”

Sharma’s rise has been tied to this string of wins, with many seeing him as a fresh, digitally savvy leader who could anchor the merged group’s ambitions in India. His pitch is clear: Omnicom is the home of modern, future-facing brands, and its leadership should reflect that edge.

IPG’s Institutional Strength

If Sharma represents dynamism, IPG Mediabrands brings the weight of history and credibility. For decades, IPG has been a mainstay in India’s advertising ecosystem, led by stalwarts such as Shashi Sinha, Executive Chairman and Amardeep Singh, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India.

Sinha, who has helmed IPG Mediabrands India for more than a decade, is widely regarded as one of the most respected voices in the industry. Known for his unmatched relationships with clients, policymakers, and industry bodies, Sinha embodies institutional trust. “Shashi brings stability and deep market knowledge,” said a senior consultant. “His reputation for long-term partnerships may appeal to global boards looking for continuity post-merger.”

Amardeep Singh, meanwhile, has carved out his own reputation as a builder of growth. He has been central to IPG’s client acquisition strategy in recent years, steering the group into new sectors and modernizing its offerings. “Amardeep has shown agility and growth leadership,” the consultant added. “He represents continuity, but with a forward-looking focus.”

The Balancing Act

For Kartik Sharma, the case hinges on OMG’s recent momentum and its resonance with digitally native brands. For Shashi Sinha, the edge lies in his gravitas, trust, and network in the Indian market. And for Amardeep Singh, the argument is his proven ability to balance growth with modernization.

“The decision will likely be a balancing act between rewarding recent success and valuing long-term leadership,” explained an advertising veteran. “Global boards will weigh numbers, relationships, and the ability to integrate teams seamlessly.”

The merger, still awaiting regulatory clearance, is expected to close in October 2025. Until then, the intrigue surrounding the leadership race will intensify, with every new pitch win or client move adding fuel to speculation.

More Than Just One Job

Beyond personalities, the decision carries symbolic weight. For India’s advertising industry, the outcome will set the tone for how global agencies prioritize this market. As one CEO put it, “This isn’t just about one job. It’s about who defines the playbook for the next decade.”

The eventual winner will inherit not just a massive portfolio of clients but also the responsibility of guiding them through turbulent times. Digital transformation, AI-driven marketing, and the rapid integration of commerce are rewriting industry rules. Leadership here is not about simply maintaining the status quo but crafting a new vision for the future.