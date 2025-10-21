Google Cloud appoints Accenture veteran Karthik Narain as Chief Product and Business Officer to drive AI-led growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Google Cloud has appointed Karthik Narain as its new Chief Product and Business Officer, underscoring the company’s growing focus on artificial intelligence and enterprise transformation.
The announcement was made by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
Narain, a veteran of over 25 years in technology consulting, will lead Google Cloud’s product and engineering teams across cloud, developer, data, and applied AI divisions, along with its go-to-market organization. He will also work closely with Google Public Sector to accelerate enterprise adoption of AI-driven solutions.
Welcoming Narain, Kurian wrote, “Karthik’s proven track record with clients and his unparalleled depth of experience in developing enterprise technology solutions will accelerate our customers’ journey into the AI era.”
Narain expressed enthusiasm for his new role, calling it a “transformative opportunity.” “After more than 25 years in tech consulting, I am joining Google Cloud as its first Chief Product & Business Officer. This is an incredible opportunity to combine my expertise in engineering, product strategy, and enterprise systems with Google’s foundational technologies and cutting-edge AI innovation,” he wrote.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai also extended a warm welcome, emphasizing Narain’s pivotal role in shaping Google Cloud’s next phase of growth. “Karthik will partner closely with our Cloud customers as they transform their businesses with AI. He will help accelerate the strong growth we are already seeing in Google Cloud,” Pichai said, referencing the recent positive response to Google’s Gemini Enterprise suite.
Before joining Google, Narain served as Chief Technology Officer at Accenture and previously held senior roles including Group Executive – Technology at the firm.
Earlier in his career, he was Vice President and Vertical Head for High Tech, Software & Platforms, and Automotive at HCLTech between 2005 and 2015.
Narain holds a Master’s degree in Computer Systems and Business from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.