LinkedIn ad revenue to hit $8.2 billion in 2025, outpacing mid-size rivals

LinkedIn is solidifying its dominance in the business-to-business (B2B) marketing space, with its ad revenue projected to surge to $8.2 billion in 2025, marking an impressive 18.3% annual increase. This growth positions the professional networking platform as a revenue powerhouse, eclipsing mid-size competitors like Snapchat and Pinterest.
According to WARC Media’s latest Platform Insights report, this rapid expansion is being driven by a confluence of high-value trends: B2B creators, the rise of Generative AI brands, and the platform's strategic expansion into Connected TV (CTV).
“LinkedIn accounts for a small part of Microsoft’s overall revenue. However, its ad business is outpacing other mid-size platforms like Snapchat and Pinterest,” said Celeste Huang, Media Insights Analyst at WARC Media. "Efforts in growing B2B creators, video formats and CTV campaigns is delivering returns.”
LinkedIn's upward trajectory is forecast to continue, with ad revenue projected to reach $9.7 billion in 2026 and $11.3 billion in 2027. This performance far exceeds its key social media peers, surpassing Snapchat ($6 billion), Pinterest ($4.2 billion), and Reddit ($2.2 billion).
The platform's success is tied directly to its high-value user base and a clear B2B focus:
Top Spenders: The business and industrial sectors dominate ad spend, followed by technology/electronics and government/non-profit organizations. Retail, by contrast, accounts for a minimal 2% of total ad revenue.
AI Adoption Leaders: Generative AI companies are particularly bullish on the platform, dedicating 12% of their total digital ad budgets to LinkedIn, compared to a mere 3% average across other categories.
The Power of Influence: LinkedIn boasts an exceptionally affluent audience, with 10 million C-level executives active on the site, and its audience is reported to have twice the buying power of the average web audience.
Global Reach: While the platform serves 200 markets, the Asia Pacific region provides the largest audience (277 million), with the US and India collectively making up one-third of the total user base.
To maintain momentum, LinkedIn is heavily investing in creator tools and new ad formats:
Video and CTV: Short-form video is growing at 12% year-on-year, with a focus on emotionally resonant videos that demonstrate high completion rates. The new connected TV ad solution, launched in partnership with NBCUniversal, Roku, and Samsung, reaches 105 million connected devices monthly in the US.
Creator Focus: Initiatives like the Creator Accelerator Program and partnerships with certified agencies are designed to enhance content quality for B2B advertisers.
Performance Metrics: While consumer metrics like cost-per-click (CPC) may appear high, the report notes that account-based measures—such as cost per company influenced—affirm the platform’s effectiveness as a core B2B advertising channel.