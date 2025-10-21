Ola Electric challenges FIR in employee suicide case; says no chargesheet filed against officials

ADVERTISEMENT
Ola Electric Mobility Limited on Tuesday issued a statement after Bengaluru police booked its founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, along with other senior executives, in connection with the suicide of an employee.
The deceased, 38-year-old K. Aravind, had been working as a Homologation Engineer at Ola Electric’s Koramangala office since 2022. In a 28-page handwritten note, Aravind reportedly accused Aggarwal and senior executives of workplace harassment.
Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, alleged that he was subjected to “sustained workplace harassment” and was denied due salary and benefits by Subrat Kumar Das, Head of Homologation Engineering, Aggarwal, and other company officials. Kannan also claimed that Rs 17.46 lakh was credited to Aravind’s account two days after his death.
What Ola Electric saying?
Ola Electric has challenged the registration of the FIR before the Karnataka High Court. The company stated that protective orders have been passed in favour of Ola Electric and its officials, and clarified that no chargesheet has been filed against the company or its executives.
In a filing to the BSE, the company added that Aravind had not raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment during his tenure at Ola Electric.
“His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter,” Ola Electric said in its statement.
The electric two-wheeler manufacturer further said it is fully cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees.