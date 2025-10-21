X launches marketplace for inactive handles, eyes major revenue boost

ADVERTISEMENT
As global AWS outage disrupted major platforms, Elon Musk promoted X Chat’s ‘AWS-Free’ messagingX (formerly Twitter) is rolling out a new marketplace allowing Premium subscribers to request and purchase dormant usernames, a move designed to revitalize its struggling ad business with a fresh stream of direct payments. The company is set to monetize its vast trove of inactive handles, with "Rare" usernames potentially commanding prices from $2,500 to over seven figures.
The marketplace introduces two distinct categories of usernames:
"Priority" Handles (Free for Top Subscribers)
Eligibility: These handles, which often include full names, multi-word phrases, or alphanumeric combinations (e.g., @GabrielJones, @PizzaEater), are available for free request by Premium+ and Premium Business subscribers.
Acquisition: If a request is approved following a review period (typically within three business days), X transfers the handle at no cost.
Retention: Users maintain ownership as long as their high-tier subscription remains active. Cancellation or downgrade will see the handle revert after a 30-day grace period.
"Rare" Handles (Priced Purchases)
Eligibility: These are short, generic, or culturally significant names (e.g., @Pizza, @Tom, @One).
Acquisition: They will not be available through standard requests. Instead, X will offer them via public drops and direct, pre-priced purchases available by invitation only.
Pricing: Costs are determined by factors like the word's popularity, character length, and cultural significance.
Retention: Once a Rare handle is purchased, the new owner retains it permanently, even if their Premium subscription is canceled.
A Strategy for Revenue and Control
The handle marketplace serves a dual purpose for the social network. First, it offers a crucial revenue boost amid ongoing advertising challenges. Second, it is expected to significantly drive interest in the company's Premium subscription offerings, as access to the marketplace is contingent on membership.
X explained that this controlled marketplace is a deliberate choice over a mass release of inactive handles. This controlled process, the company stated on its help page, is intended to ensure "fair and secure distribution" and prevent bot spam or platform misuse.
For users with specific inactive names in mind, X is offering a "Register" feature, allowing them to add a handle to a Watchlist and receive a notification if it becomes available.
Read More: