Orient Electric Limited appoints Ravindra Singh Negi as Managing Director and CEO

Orient Electric Limited announced the appointment of Ravindra Singh Negi as its Managing Director and CEO. Negi joins the Orient Electric Board as a full-time Director and will be based in New Delhi.

Announcing the appointment, CK Birla, Chairman, Orient Electric said, "We are delighted to welcome Ravindra Singh Negi as Managing Director and CEO of Orient Electric. His extensive experience across industries and especially electrical consumer durables will be pivotal in guiding Orient Electric towards sustained growth. Under Ravindra’s leadership, Orient Electric will accelerate its journey to becoming a future ready consumer centric organisation. He will continue to build organisation capability and execution excellence towards growing all key businesses. I would also like to thank Deepak Khetrapal for his valuable contributions to Orient Electric during his tenure as Managing Director.”

Negi joins Orient Electric from Bajaj Electricals, where he was the COO for the consumer products business. He is a well-known industry leader and was the former Chairman of the Indian Fans Manufacturers Association (IFMA). Previously, he has led the Electric Consumer Durables business at Havells and spent close to two decades with Bharti Airtel in several commercial and leadership roles, with his last role being the CEO of the Delhi and NCR circle.